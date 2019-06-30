Brokerages Anticipate NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) to Post $0.26 EPS

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned NationalResearchCorp . an industry rank of 175 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NationalResearchCorp . in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NRC stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 220,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30. NationalResearchCorp . has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $58.71.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

In other NationalResearchCorp . news, major shareholder K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 49,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,971,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 91,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,854 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NationalResearchCorp . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NationalResearchCorp . by 10,395.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NationalResearchCorp . by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NationalResearchCorp . by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NationalResearchCorp . by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

About NationalResearchCorp .

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

