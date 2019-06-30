Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sierra Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 577,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,773,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after buying an additional 1,082,945 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 206,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.69 million, a P/E ratio of 92.92, a PEG ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 2.31. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

