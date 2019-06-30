Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce $61.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.10 million and the lowest is $61.24 million. PROS reported sales of $47.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $241.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.36 million to $242.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $284.98 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $290.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 188.83% and a negative net margin of 30.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PROS to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,320,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,254,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 616,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,055,000 after buying an additional 96,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000.

PROS stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.13. PROS has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.55.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

