Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Semtech reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.42. Semtech has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,331.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,746 shares of company stock worth $4,398,247 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

