Brokerages Set Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Price Target at $786.30

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 796.64 ($10.41).

Several brokerages recently commented on HTG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hunting from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 729 ($9.53) to GBX 728 ($9.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hunting to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 907.50 ($11.86) to GBX 669 ($8.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, May 24th.

HTG stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 510.50 ($6.67). The stock had a trading volume of 895,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 527.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51). Also, insider Keith Lough purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £15,720 ($20,540.96).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

