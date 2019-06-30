Brokers Issue Forecasts for IBERIABANK Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for IBERIABANK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBKC. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $972,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $507,289.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.