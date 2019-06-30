Brokers Set Expectations for Klepierre SA’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Klepierre in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Klepierre’s FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $33.40 on Friday. Klepierre has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Klepierre
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
