Brokers Set Expectations for Klepierre SA’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Klepierre in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Klepierre’s FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $33.40 on Friday. Klepierre has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Klepierre

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

