BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.27 Million

Analysts expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to post $32.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.19 million to $32.35 million. BRT Apartments reported sales of $30.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year sales of $128.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $130.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $134.30 million, with estimates ranging from $131.72 million to $136.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRT Apartments.

BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 153,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.67. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

