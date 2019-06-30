Bryan Rishe Sells 4,812 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $258,981.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,274.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $256,335.24.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $151,230.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $158,940.00.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 167.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 747.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 326,074 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 323.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.