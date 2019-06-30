BTIG Research Trims Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Target Price to $20.50

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $20.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Wolfe Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,424,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,476,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,307,000 after acquiring an additional 514,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,097,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 858,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,162,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,403,000 after acquiring an additional 999,565 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.