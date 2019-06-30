Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bunzl to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,358 ($30.81).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,077 ($27.14) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,124.60.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,113 ($27.61), for a total value of £78,159.87 ($102,129.71).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

