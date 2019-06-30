Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other news, insider David F. Black sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $479,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 49,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $1,135,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,256,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,309. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 178.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

