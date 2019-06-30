Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.04. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$12.31 and a 52 week high of C$17.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$298.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

