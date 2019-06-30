CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CARLSBERG AS/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CARLSBERG AS/S has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $27.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.58.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

