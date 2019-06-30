Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Centurylink from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Centurylink to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centurylink will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In other news, insider William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,172 shares in the company, valued at $979,788.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,981,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 63.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centurylink by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Centurylink by 82.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,151,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,762,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

