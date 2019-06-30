Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chanticleer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ BURG opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.72. Chanticleer has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. Equities analysts expect that Chanticleer will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

