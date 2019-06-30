China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Short Interest Update

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,288,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 1,407,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its position in China Biologic Products by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 479,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in China Biologic Products by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,485 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in China Biologic Products by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 159,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in China Biologic Products by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $88.00 price target on China Biologic Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of CBPO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 161,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,734. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.06.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $129.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

