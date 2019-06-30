Citigroup Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Citigroup reiterated their hold rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $66.61 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.73.

NYSE ABBV opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,725,000 after buying an additional 227,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,385.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,469,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

