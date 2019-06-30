Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CDM. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Codemasters Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

LON:CDM opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Friday. Codemasters Group has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 256 ($3.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $316.40 million and a P/E ratio of 75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

