Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CIGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.45. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.75 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 814,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,385,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

