Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 598,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.38 per share, with a total value of $49,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,457.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.61 per share, with a total value of $241,245.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 239,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $376,569 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,054.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 430,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $538.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.