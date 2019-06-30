Comparing Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) & Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and Kadmon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kadmon 0 1 3 0 2.75

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 264.12%. Kadmon has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 345.02%. Given Kadmon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Kadmon shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kadmon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadmon has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Kadmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -56.44% -36.93% Kadmon -2,509.88% -91.12% -39.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Kadmon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$50.17 million ($1.29) -4.36 Kadmon $1.40 million 190.52 -$54.25 million ($1.03) -2.00

Minerva Neurosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kadmon. Minerva Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kadmon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats Kadmon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. It also offers MIN-117, a compound that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD); and seltorexant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and MDD. The company' preclinical stage product is MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of the MIN-117 compound and roluperidone worlwide, excluding Asia; and co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, NV for the development of seltorexant. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, fibrotic, and psoriasis diseases; KD045, an ROCK inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer; and KD034, a generic formulation of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a genetic liver disease. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and autosomal recessive PKD. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; and Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

