Contrasting Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (OTCMKTS:BEDU)

Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Calypso and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $251.66 million 4.46 $36.15 million $0.30 30.20

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Calypso.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Calypso and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 14.38% 10.40% 6.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blue Calypso and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 1 0 1 0 2.00

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus target price of $9.64, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Calypso has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats Blue Calypso on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Calypso

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 68 schools across 8 provinces in China. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

