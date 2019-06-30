Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.93 Million

Analysts expect that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will announce $267.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.43 million to $275.46 million. Crawford & Company reported sales of $279.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crawford & Company.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.43 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Crawford & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.B traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 1,484,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $502.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.