Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DAN stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Dana has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

In other Dana news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 683.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

