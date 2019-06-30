Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($51.74) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.47 ($61.01).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

