CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. CSX has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,997.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in CSX by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,186 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CSX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in CSX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,388,000 after purchasing an additional 290,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,500,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,251,000 after purchasing an additional 192,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

