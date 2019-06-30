Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report earnings of $4.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.05. Cummins reported earnings of $4.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $16.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.49 to $16.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.29 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.34. 2,680,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.36. Cummins has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $171.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

