Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMLS. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.54 million. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

