Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DDAIF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Daimler stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37. Daimler has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $45.08 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Daimler will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.