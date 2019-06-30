David Fitch Buys 741,019 Shares of QEM Ltd (ASX:QEM) Stock

QEM Ltd (ASX:QEM) insider David Fitch acquired 741,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$93,368.39 ($66,218.72).

David Fitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, David Fitch acquired 872,132 shares of QEM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$105,527.97 ($74,842.53).

QEM stock opened at A$0.14 ($0.10) on Friday. QEM Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of A$0.21 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.12.

About QEM

QEM Limited engages in exploring and developing a vanadium and oil shale project in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Julia Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits that covers an area of 176 square kilometers located in the Julia Creek area of North Western Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Queensland Energy & Minerals Pty Ltd and changed its name to QEM Limited in August 2018.

