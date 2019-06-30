David J. Aldrich Sells 5,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $387,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,120,399.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SWKS opened at $77.27 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 55,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 135,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 593.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

