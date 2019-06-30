Dekeloil Public’s (DKL) Buy Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:DKL opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. Dekeloil Public has a 12 month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10).

Dekeloil Public Company Profile

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

