DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Digital Realty is poised to ride on the growth curve backed by solid fundamentals of the data-center market. The company also focuses on maintaining a strong balance sheet and enjoys ample liquidity. In an effort to expand its presence in Japan, Digital Realty recently announced that its 50/50 joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation — MC Digital Realty — has opened the second facility, KIX11, on its Osaka connected campus. Moreover, in May, the company announced its expansion in Dublin with the official launch of the company’s second data center on the Profile Park campus. Nevertheless, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to persist in the upcoming period. Moreover, the company has a substantial debt burden. Moreover, shares of Digital Realty have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.77.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,192,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,333 shares of company stock worth $4,729,228 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,327,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,240,000 after acquiring an additional 717,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 126.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,615,000 after acquiring an additional 298,168 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 267.4% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 245,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,892,000 after acquiring an additional 217,995 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

