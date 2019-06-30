Dion J. Weisler Sells 132,964 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HPQ stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. HP’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

