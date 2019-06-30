Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Duluth from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Duluth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 989,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,834. Duluth has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $399.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.08 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 4,431.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.