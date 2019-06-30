Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Buys 1,000 Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$106.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,387,234.

Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 1,000 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$105.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 1,000 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$109.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,989.00.

Shares of TSE EVT opened at C$105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 52-week low of C$97.91 and a 52-week high of C$114.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.69.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.