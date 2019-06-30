DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on DXP Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $666.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 43,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

