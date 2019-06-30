Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,105,500 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 2,731,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $103.92.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

