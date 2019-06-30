Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.47.

EIGR opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $80,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. RA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $24,541,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 979,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 114,406 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

