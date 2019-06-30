Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.72 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIGR. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.47.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $80,130. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

