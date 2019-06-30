Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronics For Imaging presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.69.

Get Electronics For Imaging alerts:

EFII stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,845.50 and a beta of 1.17. Electronics For Imaging has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.89 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Electronics For Imaging will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.