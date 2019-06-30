ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.369 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

EnagÃ¡s, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.