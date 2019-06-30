Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EDV has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$32.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

EDV opened at C$21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.18. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$16.34 and a 52-week high of C$24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$201.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Benoit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.71, for a total transaction of C$1,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,213,381.25.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

