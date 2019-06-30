Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.64. Energizer has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $65.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $556.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.61 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,765 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.31 per share, for a total transaction of $74,677.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 107.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.