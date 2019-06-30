Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLT. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti set a $83.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:PLT opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.43 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In related news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $58,736.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,026.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Boynton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,950.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Plantronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Plantronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Plantronics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Plantronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

