Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,743. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

