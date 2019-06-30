Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,400 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 1,463,200 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 464,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,224,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 724,424 shares of company stock worth $14,029,384 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmer Bros by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $16.37. 169,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28. Farmer Bros has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $271.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 0.24.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FARM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

