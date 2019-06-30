Financial Analysis: Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) and Communications Systems (OTCMKTS:JCS)

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zoom Telephonics and Communications Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Communications Systems has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Communications Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Dividends

Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoom Telephonics does not pay a dividend. Communications Systems pays out -11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Communications Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $32.32 million 0.64 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Communications Systems $65.76 million 0.43 -$6.79 million ($0.71) -4.24

Zoom Telephonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Communications Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics -4.86% -40.60% -13.39% Communications Systems -7.14% -10.14% -8.14%

Risk and Volatility

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Communications Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Communications Systems beats Zoom Telephonics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. Zoom Telephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. Its Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and OEMs directly, as well as through distributors. The company's JDL Technologies segment offers information technology managed services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures, and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

