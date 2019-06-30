Financial Review: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) vs. USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 2 5 0 2.71 USANA Health Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.04%. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -122.65% 1.24% 1.05% USANA Health Sciences 10.38% 29.51% 21.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and USANA Health Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $43.49 million 182.35 $56.66 million $0.12 65.17 USANA Health Sciences $1.19 billion 1.56 $126.22 million $5.16 15.39

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis. USANA Health Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Aurora Cannabis on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. As of February 26, 2019, the company had operations in 24 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; Société des Alcools du Québec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Sensébeautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

